Pro boxing league unlikely this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Fans in Pakistan may not be able to witness first ever pro boxing league this year as the organizers are considering to postpone the event to next year in view of the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

The league was earlier planned to be staged in October-November under the aegis of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF). The details about franchises were supposed to be unveiled during the ongoing month.

"We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. It seems we'll be forced to push the event somewhere in the first quarter of next year. This, I believe will be the best and safest course of action," President of PPBL Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

"We've the option to hold the event without fans, but it's not a good choice because we don't want to deprive them of the opportunity to witness their favourite pugilists performing right in front of their eyes.

"In addition, there'll also be some logistical and regulatory challenges and guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be an easy task," he added.

According to Nauman, the managing committee of the league would soon hold an online meeting to discuss when the event could take place. "The committee will discuss different things such as the league auction, dates and venues of the event," he said.

The league, whose official logo was formally unveiled in Lahore in January will be held under AIBA professional boxing rules and regulations. Six teams, having 20 per cent representation of foreign boxers will take part in the showpiece event.

/395