UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro Boxing League Unlikely This Year

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pro boxing league unlikely this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Fans in Pakistan may not be able to witness first ever pro boxing league this year as the organizers are considering to postpone the event to next year in view of the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

The league was earlier planned to be staged in October-November under the aegis of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF). The details about franchises were supposed to be unveiled during the ongoing month.

"We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. It seems we'll be forced to push the event somewhere in the first quarter of next year. This, I believe will be the best and safest course of action," President of PPBL Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

"We've the option to hold the event without fans, but it's not a good choice because we don't want to deprive them of the opportunity to witness their favourite pugilists performing right in front of their eyes.

"In addition, there'll also be some logistical and regulatory challenges and guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be an easy task," he added.

According to Nauman, the managing committee of the league would soon hold an online meeting to discuss when the event could take place. "The committee will discuss different things such as the league auction, dates and venues of the event," he said.

The league, whose official logo was formally unveiled in Lahore in January will be held under AIBA professional boxing rules and regulations. Six teams, having 20 per cent representation of foreign boxers will take part in the showpiece event.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore January May Event All Best Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 July 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

12 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.