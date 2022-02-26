Promotion of sports essential for building healthy society: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that it was necessary to promote sports and populate playgrounds for building of a healthy society

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that it was necessary to promote sports and populate playgrounds for building of a healthy society.

He expressed these views while addressing a Annual Support Day ceremony of Asas International School at Jinnah Sports Stadium, Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker said, sports are not only necessary for mental growth of children minds but it also inspires them to compete and build confidence. He said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to promote sports in the country.

He congratulated the school administration on organizing the successful program and said that it was important to have a healthy mind and healthy body in order to participate in the curricular activities. He lauded the tableaus and games presented by the students and said that children were future of the nation and in order to brighten the future of the nation, there was a need to promote extra- curricular activities in schools besides curricular activities.

while Appreciating the tableau show presented by the special children, he said that special children possess immense abilities but they need proper guidance and encouragement to make them an active and productive citizen of the society.

He appreciated the role of teachers in harnessing the talents of the children and stressed on parents to encourage their children to participate in sports.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker distributed medals among the students.

The ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi, teachers and administration of Asas International School, parents and a large number of students.