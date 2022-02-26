UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Sports Essential For Building Healthy Society: Qasim Suri

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Promotion of sports essential for building healthy society: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that it was necessary to promote sports and populate playgrounds for building of a healthy society

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that it was necessary to promote sports and populate playgrounds for building of a healthy society.

He expressed these views while addressing a Annual Support Day ceremony of Asas International School at Jinnah Sports Stadium, Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker said, sports are not only necessary for mental growth of children minds but it also inspires them to compete and build confidence. He said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to promote sports in the country.

He congratulated the school administration on organizing the successful program and said that it was important to have a healthy mind and healthy body in order to participate in the curricular activities. He lauded the tableaus and games presented by the students and said that children were future of the nation and in order to brighten the future of the nation, there was a need to promote extra- curricular activities in schools besides curricular activities.

while Appreciating the tableau show presented by the special children, he said that special children possess immense abilities but they need proper guidance and encouragement to make them an active and productive citizen of the society.

He appreciated the role of teachers in harnessing the talents of the children and stressed on parents to encourage their children to participate in sports.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker distributed medals among the students.

The ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi, teachers and administration of Asas International School, parents and a large number of students.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Sports Government

Recent Stories

71 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

71 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

45 seconds ago
 Karachiites to warmly welcome participants of 'Sin ..

Karachiites to warmly welcome participants of 'Sindh Haqooq March' on March 06: ..

47 seconds ago
 Polio vaccine drive to start from Feb 28 in Sindh

Polio vaccine drive to start from Feb 28 in Sindh

48 seconds ago
 Abdul FC clinches Karachi Premier Football Cup sea ..

Abdul FC clinches Karachi Premier Football Cup season-2 title

50 seconds ago
 PTI's rights of Sindh March starts from Ghotki

PTI's rights of Sindh March starts from Ghotki

21 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>