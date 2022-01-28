PSL 2022: Amazing performance by Aima, Atif storms into social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The lights, colors, designs, dresses, dance to the tune and anthem "Agay Dekh" during the opening ceremony of PSL 7th edition grabbed the hearts of the fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) The tweeps are quite excited to watch live performance of Aima Baig alongside Atif Aslam in a beautiful opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The lights, colors, designs, dress, dance and anthem "Agay Dekh" won the hearts.

During the ceremony, the special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also displayed besides a vibrant fireworks display.

Taking to twitter, the fans have expressed their happiness to see the performance of Aima Baig and Atif Aslam in the opening ceremony.

Some said Aima Baig is gorgeous and others were of the views that she is excellent. They admired the arrangmens besides the performance of both singers and enjoyed fireworks in the ceremony.