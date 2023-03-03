PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Karachi Kings and the home team Islamabad United. PSL 2023 Match 19 at 7 PM PST Friday, 3 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Karachi's qualification for the Playoff round is at stake, and Islamabad wants to top the points table of PSL 08. Also, Islamabad has lifted the PSL trophy twice, and Karachi won it once.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 19 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 18 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 6, and Islamabad United won 12 matches. So we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 19th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 38.67 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 08.

Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 08

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. It was the second match of Karachi Kings this season. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 173 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Haider Ali scored 59, and Sharjeel Khan scored 34 runs. In response to Karachi's batting, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim, and Tom Curran got two wickets each.

Islamabad chased the target in the 19th over at the loss of 6 wickets and won the match by 4 wickets with 10 balls left. Colin Munro scored 58, and Azam Khan scored 44 runs. In response to Islamabad's batting, Mohammad Amir and Musa Khan got two wickets each.

Islamabad United

The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

Islamabad United played their third PSL 08 match against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing 157 runs. The fourth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators were all out at 157 runs in the last over in the chase of 221 runs.

Islamabad faced Lahore Qalandars in their 5th match in PSL 08. Lahore Qalandars won the match by 110 runs as Islamabad was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over in the chase of 201 runs.

Karachi Kings

Kings played their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, and Zalmi defeated Kings by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in the chase of 200 runs.

Karachi Kings lost their third match against Quetta Gladiators yesterday by 6 runs as Karachi failed to chase the target of 169 runs in 20 overs. Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their fourth match and won by 67 runs as Qalandars could not chase the target of 186 runs and got all out at 118 in the 18th over.

The fifth game of Karachi Kings in PSL 08 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 3 runs by restricting Karachi Kings to 193 runs in the chase of 197 runs. Karachi Kings faced Multan Sultans again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won the match by 6 runs as Sultas were all-out at 101 in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

The 7th match of Karachi Kings was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the match by 24 runs by restricting Karachi Kings to 173 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets in the chase of 198 runs.

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 19.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 19 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Coaching Staff

Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio. In contrast, Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer.

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Captains

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United for PSL 2023, and Imad Wasim is the captain of Karachi Kings.

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 19.

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Irfan Khan Niazi

James Vince

Sharjeel Khan

Tayyab Tahir

Matthew Wade

Mohammad Akhlaq

Adam Rossington

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 19.

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Imran Tahir

Andrew Tye

Mohammad Amir

Mir Hamza

Faisal Akram

Mohammad Umar

Tabraiz Shamsi

Muhammad Musa Khan

Akif Javed

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 19.

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim

James Fuller

Shoaib Malik

Aamer Yamin

Qasim Akram

Ben Cutting

PSL 8 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2023 Match 19, and Matthew Wade is the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 19. Islamabad is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Islamabad United will win their 6th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings at 7 PM PST Friday, 3 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.