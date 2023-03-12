PSL 2023 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi and the home team Islamabad United. PSL 2023 Match 29 at 2 PM PST Sunday, 12 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. It is an important match for both teams. Also, Islamabad has lifted the PSL trophy twice, and Peshawar won it once.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 18 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; both teams have won 9 matches each. So we can say that both are the favorite team to win the 29th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 08.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 08

Peshawar Zalmi faced Islamabad United in their 4th PSL 08 match, also the 3rd match of Islamabad United this season. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Babar Azam scored 75, and Mohammad Haris scored 40 runs in the first innings. Hasan Ali got three wickets in response to Islamabad's batting. Peshawar Zalmi scored 156 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Islamabad scored 159 runs and chased the target in the 15th over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 62, and Rassie van der Dussen scored 42 runs. In response to Islamabad's batting, James Neesham, Arshad Iqbal, and Usman Qadir got one wicket each. Islamabad United won by 6 wickets with 31 balls left at the end of the match.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs. The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

The fourth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators were all out at 157 runs in the last over in the chase of 221 runs. Islamabad faced Lahore Qalandars in their 5th match in PSL 08. Lahore Qalandars won the match by 110 runs as Islamabad was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over in the chase of 201 runs.

The 6th match of Islamabad United was against Karachi Kings. United won the match by 6 wickets with 4 balls left, chasing the target of 202 runs. Islamabad faced Quetta Gladiators in their 7th match and won it by 2 wickets with 3 balls left in the chase of 180 runs.

The 8th match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and Islamabad won it by 2 wickets with one ball left, chasing the target of 206 runs. Islamabad faced Lahore Qalandars in their 9th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 119 runs as Islamabad was all out at 107 runs in the 16th over.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their opening game and won the match by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs. Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over.

The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. The fourth game of Peshawar Zalmi was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their fifth match against Multan Sultans. Qalandars won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the chase of 242 runs. Peshawar faced Karachi Kings again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Peshawar won again by 24 runs by restricting Karachi to 173 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs in the chase of 198 runs.

The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar won by 35 runs as Lahore was all-out at 172 runs in the last over in the chase of 208 runs. Peshawar faced Quetta Gladiators in their 8th PSL 08 match. Quetta won it by 8 wickets with 10 balls left in the chase of 241 runs.

The 9th match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Multan Sultans. Multan Sultans won the match by 4 wickets with 5 balls left.

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 29.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 29 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Coaching Staff

Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio. In contrast, Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio.

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Captains

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United for PSL 2023, and Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 29.

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 29.

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 29.

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Saad Masood

PSL 8 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2023 Match 29, and Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 29. Islamabad is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Islamabad United will win their 9th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 29 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

