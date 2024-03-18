PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is concluding in Karachi today with an exciting Final Match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. The Final Match of PSL 2024 starts at 9 PM PST on Monday, 18 March 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have outclassed others and are ready to win the PSL 09 Final Match.

HBL PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 15 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 8, and Islamabad United 7. So, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win The Final Match of PSL 2024 against Islamabad United.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their third PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs. Sultans were unable to chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

The fifth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 167 runs in 20 overs, and Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 09 match. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars were all out at 154 runs in 17 overs, and Sultans won the match by 60 runs.

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their 7th PSL 09 match. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 189 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 20 runs.

Zalmi faced Multan Sultan in their eighth match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmi scored 204 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Multan Sultan didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 4 runs.

The tenth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 106 runs in 15.5 overs, and Sultans won by 79 runs.

The playoff 1 of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 146 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target and won the match by 7 wickets with 9 balls left.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

United faced Quetta Gladiators in their third PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by three wickets.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by eight runs, with one wicket left.

The fifth match of Islamabad United in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

The sixth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their seventh PSL 09 match. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 196 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Zalmi didn’t meet the target and lost the match by 29 runs, with one wicket left.

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars in their eighth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 162 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by 17 runs, with three wickets left.

United faced Karachi Kings in their ninth PSL 09 match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 150 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad chased the target in 18.4 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

United faced Quetta Gladiators in the playoff 2. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Islamabad United scored 174 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, losing the match by 39 runs.

United faced Peshawar Zalmi in playoff 3. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 185 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Final Match.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Final Match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Final Match will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Batters Vs. Islamabad United

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Final Match.

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Final Match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Final Match will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Final Match.

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for the PSL 09 Final Match will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for the PSL 09 Final Match will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Final Match.

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for the PSL 09 Final Match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Wicket Keepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Final Match.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for the PSL 2024 Final Match.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Final Match. Furthermore, Islamabad United is also performing better in the PSL 09. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win the Final Match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

PSL 09 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score