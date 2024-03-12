PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Karachi today with an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. PSL 2024 Match 30 starts at 9 PM PST on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Both teams are playing their 10th match this season. Quetta Gladiators won 5 matches; while Multan Sultans won 6 matches till now.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 30 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 11 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 4, and Multan Sultans 7. We can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 30th match of PSL 2024 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target by scoring 139 runs in 18.2 overs, winning the match by three wickets.

Quetta's fifth match in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Quetta won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quetta chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

Quetta's sixth match in PSL 09 was against Islamabad United. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

The seventh match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 118 runs in 19.1 overs at the loss of all wickets. Kings chased the target and won the match by 7 wickets, with 27 balls left.

The eighth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 196 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. Quetta Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 76 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the 9th match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 166 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by six wickets.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their third PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs. Sultans couldn't chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 09 match. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars were all out at 154 runs in 17 overs and Sultans won the match by 60 runs.

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their 7th PSL 09 match. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 189 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 20 runs.

The eighth match of Multan Sultans in PSL 09 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 204 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Multan could not chase the target and Peshawar won the match by four runs.

The ninth match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 228 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Islamabad chased the target and won the match by three wickets.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans

The fourth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. The Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, and the Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 30.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 30.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 30.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 30.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Wicket Keepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 30.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 03.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 30. Furthermore, Gladiators are also performing better at the PSL 09 Points Table. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 10th match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans at 9 PM PST on March 12 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.