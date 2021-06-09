UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Islamabad United And Lahore Qalandars Face Each Today At Abdu Dhabi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:35 AM

PSL 6: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars face each today at Abdu Dhabi

The match will start at 6 pm local time (9:00 pm PST) at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with full compliance on Covid-19 protocols.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 will start today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will face each other in the first match. The match will start at 6 pm (9:00 PST).

Spectators are not allowed at stands to watch the match.

Islamabad United is very excited as it had already posted on its official Twitter account by calling today as “Game Day”.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are also all set to fight for the victory in today’s match.

