PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators 22 February 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Arslan Farid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:32 PM
Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of PSL season 4, will face each other in the 24th match of PSL on 22 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.
Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Sohail Akhtar
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Salman Ali Agha
- Mohammad Faizan
- Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam
- Ahmed Danyal
- Dilbar Hussain
Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Ben Dunk
- David Wiese
- Joe Denly
- Samit Patel
- Rashid Khan
- Tom Abell
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Mr.Aaqib Javed is the coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021. Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, and Shahzad Butt is the fielding coach.
Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Sohail Akhtar is going to lead the Lahore Qalandars as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.
Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (Vice-Captain)
- Rashid Khan
Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Wiese
- Haris Rauf
- Fakhar Zaman (brand ambassador)
Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Dunk
- Samit Patel
- Dilbar Hussain
Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohail Akhtar
- Tom Abell
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Salman Ali Agha
- Muhammad Faizan
Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Maaz Khan
- Zaid Alam
Supplementary Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Danyal
- Joe Denly
Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Sohail Akhtar
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Ben Dunk
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Dilbar Hussain
All Rounders of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Samit Patel
- David Weise
Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Dunk
Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.
Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Anwar Ali
- Azam Khan
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Naseem Shah
- Zahid Mahmood
- Usman Khan Shinwari
- Qais Ahmad
- Abdul Nasir
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
- Usman Khan
Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Ben Cutting
- Chris Gayle
- Dale Steyn
- Tom Banton
- Cameron Delport
- Faf du Plessis
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.
Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain.
He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.
Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Cutting (Australia)
- Muhammad Hasnain
- Muhammad Nawaz
Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah
- Usman Khan Shinwari
Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Cameron Delport (South Africa)
- Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)
- Anwar Ali
- Zahid Mahmood
- Abdul Nasir
Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Khan
Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Ben Cutting
- Sarfraz Ahmed
- Cameron Delport
- Saim Ayub
- Usman Khan
- Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Shinwari
- Naeem Shah
- Zahid Mehmood
- Qais Ahmed
- Aarish Ali Khan
All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Anwar Ali
- Abdul Nasir
Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Azam Khan
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.