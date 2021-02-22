PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators 22 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of PSL season 4, will face each other in the 24th match of PSL on 22 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Hafeez

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohail Akhtar

Zeeshan Ashraf

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Faizan

Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam

Ahmed Danyal

Dilbar Hussain

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Ben Dunk

David Wiese

Joe Denly

Samit Patel

Rashid Khan

Tom Abell

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Mr.Aaqib Javed is the coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021. Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, and Shahzad Butt is the fielding coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is going to lead the Lahore Qalandars as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hafeez

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Vice-Captain)

Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

David Wiese

Haris Rauf

Fakhar Zaman (brand ambassador)

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Samit Patel

Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Tom Abell

Zeeshan Ashraf

Salman Ali Agha

Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Maaz Khan

Zaid Alam

Supplementary Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Danyal

Joe Denly

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Fakhar Zaman

Zeeshan Ashraf

Sohail Akhtar

Mohammad Hafeez

Ben Dunk

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

All Rounders of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Samit Patel

David Weise

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Anwar Ali

Azam Khan

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Zahid Mahmood

Usman Khan Shinwari

Qais Ahmad

Abdul Nasir

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Usman Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Ben Cutting

Chris Gayle

Dale Steyn

Tom Banton

Cameron Delport

Faf du Plessis

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain.

He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Cutting (Australia)

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam Khan

Naseem Shah

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Abdul Nasir

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Dale Steyn

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Ben Cutting

Sarfraz Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hasnain

Dale Steyn

Usman Shinwari

Naeem Shah

Zahid Mehmood

Qais Ahmed

Aarish Ali Khan

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Abdul Nasir

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Azam Khan

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.