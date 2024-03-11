Open Menu

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza Fined For Violating Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 05:18 PM

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars’ Sikandar Raza was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of HBL PSL’s code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.

Sikandar, on three different occasions during the game, raised his arms, shook his head and gestured that the delivery should have been called a wide ball, leading to a violation of article 2.8, which deals with a player showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an HBL PSL game.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rashid Riaz leveled the charge against Sikandar Raza while match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Fine Rashid Lahore Qalandars Sikandar Raza Chris Gaffaney Sunday Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

14 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

4 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

4 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports