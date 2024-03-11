PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza Fined For Violating Code Of Conduct
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 05:18 PM
The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars’ Sikandar Raza was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of HBL PSL’s code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.
Sikandar, on three different occasions during the game, raised his arms, shook his head and gestured that the delivery should have been called a wide ball, leading to a violation of article 2.8, which deals with a player showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an HBL PSL game.
On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rashid Riaz leveled the charge against Sikandar Raza while match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine.
