PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi.

The both sides are determined to lock horns in 28th match of the Pakistan Super League Season 9.

Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, could win only one match so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table with 3 points, whereas Quetta Gladiators are at the fourth position with 9 points under the leadership of Riley Rossouw.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed Sohail Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas