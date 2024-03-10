Open Menu

PSL 9: Qalandars Elect To Bat Against Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

The both sides are determined to show amazing performance in 28th match of Pakistan Super League 9 being played at National Stadium in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi.

The both sides are determined to lock horns in 28th match of the Pakistan Super League Season 9.

Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, could win only one match so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table with 3 points, whereas Quetta Gladiators are at the fourth position with 9 points under the leadership of Riley Rossouw.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed Sohail Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League David George Sikandar Raza Mohammad Amir Saud Shakeel Sunday Afridi Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports