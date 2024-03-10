PSL 9: Qalandars Elect To Bat Against Gladiators
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The both sides are determined to show amazing performance in 28th match of Pakistan Super League 9 being played at National Stadium in Karachi.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi.
Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, could win only one match so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table with 3 points, whereas Quetta Gladiators are at the fourth position with 9 points under the leadership of Riley Rossouw.
Playing XIs:
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed Sohail Khan
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas
