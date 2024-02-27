PSL 9: Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Multan Sultans on Tuesday night handed over sixth loss to Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium.

Sultans set a huge target of 215 runs for Lahore Qalandars by batting first after they won the toss in in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

Usman Khan scored 96 off 55 balls and led his side to a strong position. Reeza Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 40 runs each. The Sultans lost four wickets to score 214 runs. Shaheen Afridi during the bowling attack took two wickets and tried his best to restrict the sultans from making maximum scores. However, the other bowlers, particularly gave 43 runs and did not take any wicket.

In pursuit of the target, the Qalandars could score only 154 runs as its batters could not stay longer on the crease.

Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 31 runs among all other batters. Usama Mir gave really tough time to the Qalandars.

It was the consecutive sixth loss to Qalandars despite that it was a must win match for it. The Qalandars could not win even a single match since Pakistan Super League (PSL) started on February 17.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani