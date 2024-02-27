PSL 9: Sultans Beat Lahore Qalandars By 60 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Multan Qalandars set a 215-run target for Lahore Qalandars which they could score only 154 runs in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Multan Sultans on Tuesday night handed over sixth loss to Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium.
Sultans set a huge target of 215 runs for Lahore Qalandars by batting first after they won the toss in in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
Usman Khan scored 96 off 55 balls and led his side to a strong position. Reeza Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 40 runs each. The Sultans lost four wickets to score 214 runs. Shaheen Afridi during the bowling attack took two wickets and tried his best to restrict the sultans from making maximum scores. However, the other bowlers, particularly gave 43 runs and did not take any wicket.
In pursuit of the target, the Qalandars could score only 154 runs as its batters could not stay longer on the crease.
Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 31 runs among all other batters. Usama Mir gave really tough time to the Qalandars.
It was the consecutive sixth loss to Qalandars despite that it was a must win match for it. The Qalandars could not win even a single match since Pakistan Super League (PSL) started on February 17.
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Recent Stories
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil
NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT
Man burnt by fire from stove dies in hospital
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments20 seconds ago
-
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 955 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches3 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney5 hours ago
-
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground5 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family9 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship from Wednesday10 hours ago
-
Tim Seifert arrives in Karachi to join Karachi Kings6 hours ago
-
Young Star Club qualifies for Football Tournament quarterfinals11 hours ago
-
Babar, Arif Yaqoob secure third consecutive win for Zalmi6 hours ago
-
Murray again hints at impending retirement1 day ago