PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on insurance guarantee

(@fidahassanain)

The Spokesperson of the Broadcaster says that the board does not have any right to take out insurance guarantee before completion of PSL-V.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) The broadcasters of Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) approached the Lahore High Court seeking action against Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) over financial matters here on Tuesday

The broadcasters filed petition before the court saying that it had agreement with PCB regarding broadcasting rights for Pakistan Super League-V.

The reports said that the board faced huge financial loss due to closure of PSL-V and withdrew its insurance guarantee which made broadcasters angry. For their rights, the broadcasters approached the high court and pleaded for action against the board.

Broadcasters’ Spokesperson said that the board did not pay the dues as the payments were to be made after the last match but the matches were completely cancelled. He said this decision huge loss to the broadcasters.