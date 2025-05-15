Open Menu

Muhammad Waseem To Lead UAE In Two-match T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 15, 2025 | 06:39 PM

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

T20i series to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 17 May and Monday 19 May, matches to start at 7:00pm local time

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2025) : Seasoned opening batter Muhammad Waseem will lead the 15-member UAE squad for the two-match T20I series against Bangladesh which will be staged at the Sharjah cricket Stadium. The matches will be played on Saturday, 17 May and Monday, 19 May – 7:00pm local time.
UAE squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra, Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma and Simranjeet Singh.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series – broadcast details:
• T-Sports - Bangladesh
• Fancode - India
• Cricbuzz – MENA
• Geo Super – Pakistan
• Willow tv - US & Canada
• Sportseye/YouTube – Global

The following are the tickets prices for each of the two matches (17 and 19 May):
General Stand AED 30
Gold/Platinum AED 75
VIP Box AED 200
Tickets are available at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Box Office.

On the two match days, the stadium gates will open at 5:00pm.
UAE vs Bangladesh – T20I series schedule:
Saturday, 17 May, 1st T20I – 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Monday, 19 May, 2nd T20I – 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh UAE Sharjah Lead Sharjah Cricket Stadium UAE Dirham May TV

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports