Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

T20i series to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 17 May and Monday 19 May, matches to start at 7:00pm local time

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2025) : Seasoned opening batter Muhammad Waseem will lead the 15-member UAE squad for the two-match T20I series against Bangladesh which will be staged at the Sharjah cricket Stadium. The matches will be played on Saturday, 17 May and Monday, 19 May – 7:00pm local time.

UAE squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra, Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma and Simranjeet Singh.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series – broadcast details:

• T-Sports - Bangladesh

• Fancode - India

• Cricbuzz – MENA

• Geo Super – Pakistan

• Willow tv - US & Canada

• Sportseye/YouTube – Global

The following are the tickets prices for each of the two matches (17 and 19 May):

General Stand AED 30

Gold/Platinum AED 75

VIP Box AED 200

Tickets are available at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Box Office.

On the two match days, the stadium gates will open at 5:00pm.

UAE vs Bangladesh – T20I series schedule:

Saturday, 17 May, 1st T20I – 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Monday, 19 May, 2nd T20I – 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium