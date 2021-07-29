PTI Sports & Cultural Wing KP to work for sports development: Engr. Saeed Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Regional President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Said Mahmood Thursday said that work for the sports development in the province would continue by involving kids of school, youth of minority and madras (Seminaries) students.

Talking to media persons, he said that a plan had been prepared for the development of sports and search for new talent in the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and work on it will be started soon.

It will also provide more sports opportunities to madras students and youth from the minority community. Engineer Syed Mahmood said that in the light of the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, PTI Sports and Culture Wing KP would take steps for the promotion of hockey, football, badminton, archery, cricket, volleyball, netball and martial arts.

As a result of our efforts, in the past no attention was paid to the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the situation is much better now and soon sports activities of different Games will be organized.

"We have started working as a team to look for talent at the grassroots level and taken steps to hold minor and major Games competitions in different village councils and rural areas, which has resulted in giving opportunities to the talented school children to come up in the main pool of selection.

He said that our region is very fertile but unfortunately, the school children and that of the kids studying in different Madras across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood said that working on the plan that had been prepared, adding "We will bring the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a place where no one can ignore them further."