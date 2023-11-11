PU alumnus wins silver medal at Olympiad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A Punjab University alumnus from the Institute of business and Information Technology (IBIT), while representing the country at the International Financial Security Olympiad 2023, held in Sochi, Russia, won a silver medal in the event, PU official sources told APP on Saturday.

Ms. Amna Mansoor was the only delegate from Pakistan to secure a remarkable achievement. She won the Olympiad. Several people from other countries participated in the event. PU VC Dr. Khalid Mahmood has congratulated Amna Mansoor to earn fame for the PU and Pakistan.