Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College won by six wickets in the tournament final against GCU, on the back of commendable performances by Haider Shahjahan and Abu Marsad to help complete the target in 18.4 overs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) Day 17 of the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup saw the culmination of Lahore leg of the tournament, with the final played between Government College University (GCU) and Punjab College at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

The final was attended by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

Earlier, Shalimar College won against MAO College at the same venue.

Punjab College won by six wickets in the tournament final against GCU, on the back of commendable performances by Haider Shahjahan, who high-scored for his side with 62 off 49 (7x4s, 1x6) and Abu Marsad (46, 33b, 2x4s, 3x6s) to help complete the target in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Punjab College bowlers had managed to restrict GCU at 159-5 despite Mohammad Ayyaz’s century which came off 67 deliveries with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Punjab College bowler Salman Aslam bagged two wickets at the expense of 11 runs, while Adil Munir, Ahmed Arif and Mohammad Junaid got a wicket each.

Shalimar Graduate College overcame Government MAO College by 19 runs at Lahore’s LCCA Ground. Shalimar were bundled over for 137 in 18.5 overs courtesy MAO College bowlers Faizan Bilal and Anees ur Rehman, both of whom bagged three-wicket hauls.

Shalimar College’s Usman Ali managed to score 41 off 18 with three boundaries and four sixes while Tayyab Mehmood had posted a modest 18 off 23 (2x4s). In the second innings, bowlers Zahoor Ali, Mohammad Mubeen and Bilal Moon succeeded in turning things around for Shalimar as they managed to bag two wickets apiece and restrictict MAO College to 118-8 in 20 overs.

Scores in brief:

Punjab College beat GCU by six wickets

GCU 159-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Ayyaz 100, Mohammad Ahsan 17 not out; Salman Aslam 2-11)

Punjab College 162-4, 18.4 overs (Haider Shahjahan 62, Abu Marsad 46; Waseem Haider 1-13, Ali Hamza 1-15)

Player of the match – Haider Shahjahan (Shalimar College)

Shalimar College beat Government MAO College by 19 runs

Shalimar Graduate College 137 all out, 18.5 overs (Usman Ali 41, Tayyab Mehmood 18; Faizan Bilal 3-14, Anees ur Rehman 3-35)

Government MAO Graduate College 118-8, 20 overs (Hassan Zulfiqar 39, Mohammad Yousaf 15 not out;Mohammad Mubeen 2-20, Zahoor Ali 2-22, Mohammad Bilal Moon 2-28)

Players of the match – Usman Ali and Zahoor Ali (Superior College)