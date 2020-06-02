Racing meeting marks return of live sport to South Africa

A horse racing meeting in Durban Monday marked the return of live sport to South Africa two months into a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

It was the first sporting event since March 26 as the government downgraded the five-tier shutdown from level four to three and permitted non-contact sport behind closed doors.

The all-weather Greyville track in the Indian Ocean city hosted the races, which featured 12- or 14-horse fields.

Tromso, a 22/1 outsider ridden by Thabiso Gumede , was the shock winner of the opening race, a 1,000-metre maiden plate, ahead of 8/11 favourite Thomas Henry.

Football, rugby and cricket are the major sports in South Africa and they have been given permission by the government to resume training, but no dates to restart playing.

The South African Premiership, the richest African national football league, hopes to complete its season by July 31 -- a tall order given some clubs have nine matches to play.

South Africa want to host India in a money-spinning three-match one-day international series during August.

Reigning rugby world champions the Springboks are scheduled to play Argentina in Johannesburg on August 8 during the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

Official health ministry figures released Sunday said 32,683 people had been infected by the COVID-19 disease in South Africa with 683 deaths.