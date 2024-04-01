Open Menu

Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament: Semifinal Lineup Completed

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Timber Wolves, YMCA, Bulls A and Reapers Red advanced to the last-four stage in the club category of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday night.

As many as 48 clubs are taking part in the club category of the tournament, being organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).

In the club category quarterfinal round, Timber Wolves outclassed Mustang Club by 21-12 points in a one-sided match.

Ali Kazmi scored 12 and Muhammad Osama scored 6 points for the winning side.

YMCA thrashed United Kings in the second quarterfinal. YMCA dominated the match all the time with 21-15 points, maintaining lead till the end. Muhammad Hamza scored 8, while Hammad Ali scored 6 points for YMCA.  In the third quarterfinal Bulls A beat Bulls B by 17-14 points  while Reapers Red thrashed Raptors White 20-8 points to enter into the last four stage in the club category.

