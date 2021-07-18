UrduPoint.com
Rameez, Parnia Of WAPDA Win Men, Women Singles Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :It was an all Pakistan Wapda affairs when Muhammad Rameez and Parnia Khan clinched the Men and Women single titles in All Pakistan National Ranking Master Cup Table Tennis Championship played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Sunday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Wajid along with Chairman KP Table Tennis Association Azmat Hanif Orakzai witnessed the thrilling finals. Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Saleem Khan, Vice President KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, coaches Amina, Absar Ali, Saira Khan were also present.

Hailing from Swat, top seeded and international player Muhammad Rameez secured his top position out of the league matches as he won eight out of nine matches, another international table tennis player who also represent Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, Fahad Khawaja of WAPDA won seven matches and secured second position, Shah Khan remained at third after winning six matches and Asim Qureshi won six matches at fourth.

In the women's league matches, Wapda's Parnia Khan won all her seven matches and secured first position, Wapda's Ayesha Sharjeel won five matches, remained at second, Pakistan Army's Khaiqa Hassan won the third position when she won five matches, Sanam Yaseen and Sana Muzaffar of Pakistan Army bagged the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the Men's team event, WAPDA came first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second and Sindh got third position. In the Women's team event, WAPDA came first, Punjab second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took third place. At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and medals to the position holders.

