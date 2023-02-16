Ramos leads Benfica attack in Club Brugge Champions League clash

Bruges, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Goncalo Ramos leads the Benfica attack in their Champions League last 16, first leg against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday as the Portuguese side play their first European game since the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea.

Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland at the World Cup, has not played in either of Benfica's last two domestic league games and had been tipped to start Wednesday's match at the Jan Breydelstadion on the bench.

In the absence of Fernandez, sold to Chelsea for 121 million Euros ($132m) last month, Chiquinho and Florentino Luis play together in central midfield for Benfica, who topped their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Club Brugge are playing their first Champions League game since the appointment of former England midfielder Scott Parker as coach in late December.

Ghana's Denis Odoi is a surprise selection in midfield for the Belgian side as Dutch international Noa Lang leads their attack.