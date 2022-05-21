UrduPoint.com

Rangers Lift Scottish Cup Trophy After Europa League Heartache

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Rangers lift Scottish Cup trophy after Europa League heartache

Rangers won the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009 as Saturday's 2-0 victory against Hearts erased the pain of their Europa League final defeat

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Rangers won the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009 as Saturday's 2-0 victory against Hearts erased the pain of their Europa League final defeat.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt after a 1-1 draw in the club's first European final for 14 years on Wednesday.

But Rangers bounced back from that bitter loss in Seville by ending their long wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Ryan Jack and Scott Wright scored in quick succession in extra-time to break Hearts' stubborn resistence at Hampden Park.

After surrendering the Scottish Premiership title to Glasgow rivals Celtic and coming up just short in Europe, their spirited victory provided an uplifting end to a rollercoaster season for Rangers.

Van Bronckhorst won the Scottish Cup playing with Rangers in 2000 and this was his first trophy since taking over from Steven Gerrard in November.

"It means a lot, I told the players before the game we haven't won anything yet," Van Bronckhorst said.

"We worked so hard and came so far in Europe. But in the end, you want to have something in your hands as a reward, and today we did.

"It has been a really demanding week with the (Europa) final and the pressure to get the trophy today.

"We looked much stronger in extra time and we deserved the win. It's always good to end the season with a trophy." Playing 120 gruelling minutes in the heat of Seville could have left Rangers shattered, but they dug deep to see off Hearts.

Rangers forward Joe Aribo was denied by Craig Gordon's instinctive save with his foot in the closing seconds of normal time before Wright hit the crossbar with a header from James Tavernier's free-kick.

Jack broke the deadlock four minutes into extra-time with a brilliant long-range strike that gave Gordon no chance as it flashed in off the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Wright took a Ryan pass on the break and drilled his shot low past Gordon to send the blue half of the stadium into delirium.

In an emotional finish, Rangers' 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor took over from Jon McLaughlin in the final seconds in what is expected to be the long-serving star's last appearance for the club.

Related Topics

Rangers Europe Frankfurt Seville Van Glasgow Craig November From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 21 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 21 May 2022

2 minutes ago
 Westerly wave to bring rain in Upper Punjab, KP, G ..

Westerly wave to bring rain in Upper Punjab, KP, GB, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky says only 'diplomacy' can end Ukraine war ..

Zelensky says only 'diplomacy' can end Ukraine war

2 minutes ago
 President for expanding insurance sector, creating ..

President for expanding insurance sector, creating awareness about coverage

2 minutes ago
 Celebrities join hands with NACTA for spreading pe ..

Celebrities join hands with NACTA for spreading peace message

33 minutes ago
 MPA Ch Shahbaz Ahmed visits WASA's head office

MPA Ch Shahbaz Ahmed visits WASA's head office

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.