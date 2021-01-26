UrduPoint.com
Rashid Helps Afghanistan Secure Ireland Whitewash

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:17 PM

A brilliant all-round display from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan secure a series clean sweep against Ireland on Tuesday with a 36-run victory in the third one-day international at Abu Dhabi

Rashid's swashbuckling 48 helped Afghanistan recover from 163-7 to post 266-9 from their 50 overs, before the leg-spinner took four wickets as Ireland fell short despite a second straight hundred from Paul Stirling.

The whitewash sees Afghanistan collect 30 points in the race to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

After a quick start, the Afghans became bogged down by Ireland's spinners, with Simi Singh claiming 3-37.

But a stunning late onslaught from Rashid, whose 40-ball innings featured three fours and three sixes, saw Afghanistan post a competitive total.

Stirling's 12th ODI ton helped Ireland stay in the chase despite losing regular wickets, but the opener was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 37th over.

A 30-run eighth-wicket partnership between Singh and Andy McBrine kept the slim Irish hopes alive.

But, after Hashmatullah Shahidi made a mess of a catch from Singh off Rashid's bowling, Mohammad Nabi was alert to the situation to run out Singh.

Rashid bowled Craig Young with the next delivery and Naveen-ul-Haq trapped McBrine lbw as Afghanistan completed the series in style with three wickets in as many balls.

