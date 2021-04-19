Rashid terms 'free-hit' rule as worst ever

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has termed the 'free-hit' rule as the worst ever and believes that it has opened the game up to corrupt practices.

Rashid, who scored 1,381 runs in 37 Tests, has criticized the rule applied in cricket matches that allow a free hit to the batsman in case the bowler oversteps his mark and delivers a no-ball.

The 52-year-old Karachi born cricketer, who scored 1,709 runs in 166 ODIs, believed that the free-hit rule has opened the game of cricket to corrupt practices.

"Free hit on No ball, worst ever rule/law in cricket. Huge window for individual (corruption) act, but effect all team," Rashid tweeted.

A free hit was a delivery to a batsman in which the batsman cannot be dismissed by any methods other than those applicable for a no-ball, namely run out, hit the ball twice and obstructing the field.

It came into international cricket in October 2007 and initially only foot fault no balls resulted in a free hit. However from 2015, the rules were changed so that all no balls result in a free hit.