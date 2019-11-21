UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Winger Vazquez Breaks Toe In Dumbbell Accident

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:21 PM

Real Madrid winger Vazquez breaks toe in dumbbell accident

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has broken his toe, the club announced on Thursday

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has broken his toe, the club announced on Thursday.

Vazquez sustained the injury after dropping a dumbbell on his foot in the gym, according to reports in the Spanish press.

"After tests done today on our player Lucas Vazquez, the medical services of Real Madrid have diagnosed him with a fracture in the big toe of his left foot," read a club statement.

Madrid have not specified how long Vazquez will need to recover.

The Spaniard had just returned from a calf injury, which had kept him out for almost six weeks.

