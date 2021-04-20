UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: King Of Concrete And Super League Boss

Muhammad Rameez 32 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: king of concrete and Super League boss

Be it business, football or politics, Real Madrid's Florentino Perez has always played at the top of his game, now donning the captain's armband for the Super League that has sparked a war within European football

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Be it business, football or politics, Real Madrid's Florentino Perez has always played at the top of his game, now donning the captain's armband for the Super League that has sparked a war within European football.

"What is so attractive about it? That we're playing the big teams. That makes it more attractive for television and brings in more money," he told Spanish football programme El Chiringuito, referring to the breakaway league that could drastically alter the landscape of the world's most popular sport.

And for Perez, the 74-year-old Spanish tycoon who has been named chairman of the new European Super League (ESL), the driver for this lucrative new private league is fundamentally financial.

"Football has to keep changing and adapting to the times. Football is losing its appeal. Something must be done," he said of the bid by 12 powerful clubs -- six from England, and three each from Spain and Italy -- to form a league offering guaranteed spots to its founder members and billions of Dollars in payments.

With a serious demeanour and impeccable manners, Perez is a household name in Spain and one of the country's richest and most influential citizens.

After nearly 18 years at the helm of Real Madrid, Perez's track record is impressive -- under him, the club has won five Spanish championships and topped the Champions League six times.

Perez is also president of ACS, one of the world's biggest private construction and services groups which last year had a turnover of 35 billion Euros.

And with a brief spell in politics further expanding his influence, Perez has often hosted the elites of both business and politics inside the VIP boxes at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, some of whom have even reportedly inked deals there.

Related Topics

Football World Business Driver Santiago Spain Italy Money TV From Top Real Madrid Billion

Recent Stories

ADC ensures monitoring of markets

8 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation inspects Sasta Bazaar at Kurr ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure matchless development in ..

8 minutes ago

CDA collects 3,000 tons garbage from federal capit ..

8 minutes ago

Troops Thwart Terrorist Plot Targeting Security He ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner assures resolution of public concerns ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.