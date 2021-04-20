Be it business, football or politics, Real Madrid's Florentino Perez has always played at the top of his game, now donning the captain's armband for the Super League that has sparked a war within European football

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Be it business, football or politics, Real Madrid's Florentino Perez has always played at the top of his game, now donning the captain's armband for the Super League that has sparked a war within European football.

"What is so attractive about it? That we're playing the big teams. That makes it more attractive for television and brings in more money," he told Spanish football programme El Chiringuito, referring to the breakaway league that could drastically alter the landscape of the world's most popular sport.

And for Perez, the 74-year-old Spanish tycoon who has been named chairman of the new European Super League (ESL), the driver for this lucrative new private league is fundamentally financial.

"Football has to keep changing and adapting to the times. Football is losing its appeal. Something must be done," he said of the bid by 12 powerful clubs -- six from England, and three each from Spain and Italy -- to form a league offering guaranteed spots to its founder members and billions of Dollars in payments.

With a serious demeanour and impeccable manners, Perez is a household name in Spain and one of the country's richest and most influential citizens.

After nearly 18 years at the helm of Real Madrid, Perez's track record is impressive -- under him, the club has won five Spanish championships and topped the Champions League six times.

Perez is also president of ACS, one of the world's biggest private construction and services groups which last year had a turnover of 35 billion Euros.

And with a brief spell in politics further expanding his influence, Perez has often hosted the elites of both business and politics inside the VIP boxes at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, some of whom have even reportedly inked deals there.