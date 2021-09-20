Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

The Two-days National Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concluded here at the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) headquarters office on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Two-days National Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concluded here at the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) headquarters office on Monday.

President, Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony delivered certificates to the participants.

Secretary General, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, Adnan Malik, General Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Soccer Futsal Association, Moinuddin, Chairman, Rawalpindi Soccer Futsal Association, Shaukat Ali Khan and Secretary Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

National Referees from Punjab, KP, Islamabad and various Departments attended the course including Zarar Mehmood Pirzada, Arif Gill, Aqeel Gill, Muhammad Riaz, Naeem Sarwar, Akhtar Hussain, Muneeb Ullah Khan and Shah Sawar Khan.

On the occasion, Adnan Malik, Secretary General, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, said the International Body has made some changes in the futsal rules and regulations, which were very important to inform the National Referees.

The referees had been trained about the rules and PSFF would provide awareness of new rules to all Referees at the district level in its courses as well, he said.

