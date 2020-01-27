UrduPoint.com
Resurgent Muguruza Beats Bertens To Reach Melbourne Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Resurgent Muguruza beats Bertens to reach Melbourne quarter-finals

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza underlined her return to form as she beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens in 68 minutes to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The unseeded former world number one won 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena and faces German 17th seed Angelique Kerber or 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the last eight.

