Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as a concussion substitute

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management's request for the substitution.

A spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board said here on Wednesday that Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel.