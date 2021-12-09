UrduPoint.com

Rohit Replaces Kohli As ODI, T20I Captain Of Indian Cricket Team

The changes have been made after Kohli relinquished the charge of T20I format ahead.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2021) Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been appointed as a new captain of ODI and T20I Indian teams.

Sharma has replaced Kohli who was leading the Indian team in all three formats until the T20 World Cup last month.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward,” said Jay Shah, the board secretary, in a statement.

The changes have been made ahead of matches with South Africa.

The reports said that many believed that Kohli who remained the Test captain to lead India in the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

Indian led by Kohli reached semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019 but could not go beyond the group stage at this year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Besides indication of Rohit’s growing stature within the team, the 34-year old also replaced fellow Mumbai playr Rahane as Vice-Captain of the Test side.

Rahane is part of the 18-member squad that will travel to South Africa but must snap his woeful run of form to maintain his place in the side.

India is due to play three Tests in South Africa followed by three one-day international this month.

In home series against New Zealand, Rohit was rested but now he has returned to the test side along with fellow opener KL Rahul, first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India Test squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (Additional reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

