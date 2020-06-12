UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian League Return Halted After Team Doctor Tests Positive

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Romanian league return halted after team doctor tests positive

Romania's plans to resume its top football league were put on hold on Friday after staff at two of the clubs due to play in the opening games tested positive for coronavirus

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Romania's plans to resume its top football league were put on hold on Friday after staff at two of the clubs due to play in the opening games tested positive for coronavirus.

"We all want football to return to the stadiums, but the health of the players is paramount," Justin Stefan, the head of the league (LPF) told Romanian media on Friday.

After a three-month break due to the coronavirus lockdown, the LPF was due to kick off on Friday evening with FC Botosani visiting Universitatea Craiova.

Instead, Botosani's players and staff were tested and put in quarantine after the team's doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

Four games were scheduled for Saturday, but Dinamo Bucharest's home game with Chindia Targoviste was also called off after one of the Dinamo staff was found to have contracted the virus.

"I'm afraid the season will not start again at all," said Botosani owner Valeriu Iftimie.

Romania's government last week approved a request for the country's Liga 1 to resume on Friday after a three-month hiatus.

Eight games are left in the second phase of the championship. Some games could still take place over the weekend if no further cases are discovered.

Romania has reported more than 21,400 coronavirus cases with 1,380 deaths.

Related Topics

Football Doctor Targoviste Craiova Botosani Bucharest Media All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

21 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

21 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

1 hour ago

FDA receives 272 applications at 'One Window Count ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.