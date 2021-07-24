UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rowing Competition At Tokyo Olympics Postponed Over Poor Weather Conditions - ROC

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:10 AM

Rowing Competition at Tokyo Olympics Postponed Over Poor Weather Conditions - ROC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The rowing competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed over poor weather conditions, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said.

The new date of the competition will be announced later.

The Olympics will be held until August 8, with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the coronavirus spread, including the lack of spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Russia Tokyo August Olympics All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

10 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

12 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.