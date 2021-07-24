Rowing Competition at Tokyo Olympics Postponed Over Poor Weather Conditions - ROC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The rowing competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed over poor weather conditions, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said.

The new date of the competition will be announced later.

The Olympics will be held until August 8, with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the coronavirus spread, including the lack of spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.