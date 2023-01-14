UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

Early Challenge Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Early Challenge Cup results on Saturday: Pool B Treviso (ITA) 7 Bayonne (FRA) 26 Stade Francais (FRA) 17 Lions (RSA) 7 Playing later (times GMT) Pool A Connacht (IRL) v Brive (FRA) (1730), Perpignan (FRA) v Glasgow Warriors (SCO), Zebre Parma (ITA) v Bristol Bears (ENG) (both 2000) Playing on Sunday Pool A Cardiff (WAL) v Newcastle Falcons (ENG) (1300), Bath (ENG) v Toulon (FRA) (1515) -- to be played at Gloucester due to waterlogged pitch at Bath Played on Friday Pool BPau (FRA) 15 Dragons (WAL) 21Scarlets (WAL) 20 Cheetahs (RSA) 17

