Russia Cooperating With European Partners on UEFA Championship Security - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia is cooperating with its European partners on providing security for the UEFA European Football Championship, as it has plenty of relevant experience and is willing to share it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

When asked about security cooperation for the championship, the senior diplomat acknowledged that "the cooperation is definitely taking place."

"Russia has something to share with the EU partners when it comes to providing security for athletics events," Syromolotov said, noting Russia's experience in holding the 2018 World Cup, the 2014 Winter Olympics, as well as the 2013 and 2019 universiades.

This year's European Football Championship is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 11.