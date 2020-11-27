Russia Expects to Avoid Sanction on All Sports in WADA-RUSADA Case - Olympic Committee

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) expects to avoid sanctions on all Russian sports in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) expects to avoid sanctions on all Russian sports in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, absolutely correct," Pozdnyakov said when asked whether it is true that the ROC expected that all these sanctions would not be imposed on all Russian sports.

In December, the WADA Executive Committee banned RUSADA from participating in major sports events, including the Olympic and Paralympic games, for four years. After Russia objected the ban, the WADA Executive Committee lodged a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which was reviewed from November 2-5. The CAS said it would announce the ruling on the case before 2021.