MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Wednesday by Spain 's Rafael Nadal , who is atop the men's world rankings, at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals group stage.

The Russian player, ranked fourth, lost to Nadal 7-6, 3-6 and 6-7.

The annual ATP Finals tournament is season-ending and features the world's top eight tennis players. On Monday, Medvedev also lost to Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas within the competition.

The 2019 ATP Finals is played at the O2 Arena in London, the United Kingdom's capital.