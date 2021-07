TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Russian women's national team won silver in 3x3 basketball, which made its debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the tournament's final, the Russians lost to the US team with a score of 15-18.

The 3x3 basketball competition was included in the program of the Olympic Games for the first time.

The medal became the 22nd for Russia at the Tokyo Games.