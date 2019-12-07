UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kazan To Host 2021 European Short-Course Swimming, 2024 Aquatics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:32 PM

The Russian city of Kazan will host the 2021 European Short-Course Swimming Championships and the 2024 European Aquatics Championships, the European Swimming League (LEN) announced on Saturday

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Russian city of Kazan will host the 2021 European Short-Course Swimming Championships and the 2024 European Aquatics Championships, the European Swimming League (LEN) announced on Saturday.

"We are happy to award both events to Kazan as the city has become a home of aquatics in recent years where the highest standards are guaranteed for our athletes.

Kazan has hosted a series of major events in aquatics including the 2015 World [Aquatics] Championships and our junior European Championships this summer which were outstanding by all means. They have world-class facilities and an experienced organizing team, today a federation cannot wish for more," LEN President Paolo Barelli said as quoted in the press release.

The European Aquatics Championships includes competitions in swimming, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, high diving and masters in all disciplines.

