SA Gardens, Wapda move in National Challenge final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) SA Gardens and Wapda have clinched their spots in the National Challenge Cup 2023 final, set to play on Sunday, here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the first semi-final, SA Gardens overcame HEC in a tense penalty shootout, securing a 3-2 victory. Despite two additional 15-minute periods after regulation time, the match remained deadlocked. SA Gardens' goalkeeper, Salman Kaka, emerged as a hero with a crucial save during the penalty shootout, propelling his team into the final.

SA Gardens' goalkeeper Salman Kaka praised their strong opponent but reiterated his team's commitment to delivering their utmost effort in the final.

In the second semi-final, Wapda secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Pakistan Army.

The first half saw no goals but in the second half, Ahmed Fafeem seized an opportunity with a stunning free kick, breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute. Shayek Dost further solidified Wapda's lead with a goal in the 90th minute, guiding his team to the final.

Ahmed Faheem, reflecting on his performance, expressed gratitude to his teammates for entrusting him with the critical free-kick opportunity. He pledged to maintain the same level of dedication and spirit in the final clash against SA Gardens.

The match for third and fourth place would take place between Pakistan Army and HEC on May 12 at 4:30pm at Jinnah Stadium.