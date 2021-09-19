UrduPoint.com

Saad Grabs Bronze In Mas-Wrestling

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

Saad grabs bronze in Mas-Wrestling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Saad won a bronze medal in the World Cup Mas-Wrestling Istanbul Second stage on SundayWorld Cup Mas-Wrestling 2nd stage was being held at Istanbul, Turkey from September 16 to 20, and Saad after struggling in the initial part of the tournament managed to won bronze medal in 60 kg weight category to make the country proud, said a press release issued here.

After his win Saad said, "After great struggle and years of hard work, I have been able to gift bronze medal to Pakistan. I want to thanks my coaches Majid Khan and Muhammad Rashid for their support, Managers Raza Rehman, Sardar Mehmood, Yousaf Khan, Uzair Ghumman, Irfan Khan Khichi and Naeem Choudhry for their active help in my preparation.

The tournament features 13 countries from America, Europe and Asia. President Pakistan Mas-wrestling Federation Nawab Furqan Khan congratulated Saad and the nation for the achievement.

