Saad hits century for Central Punjab, while Northern beat Sindh by an innings on second day of National U19 three day Tournament

Saad Bin Athar scored a century for Central Punjab against Balochistan, while Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs on day two of the third round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) Saad Bin Athar scored a century for Central Punjab against Balochistan, while Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs on day two of the third round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Central Punjab after resuming their innings on 35 for no loss managed to score 370 for the loss of eight wickets in 83 overs. Saad Bin Athar opening batsman for Central Punjab scored a 108 off 165 balls laced with 12 fours. Bilal Munir and Qasim Akram chipped in with 64 runs each.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid picked four wickets for 115 in 28 overs.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs as 19 wickets fell on the second day’s play. Resuming their first innings on 13 for one, Sindh were dismissed for 101 in 39.2 overs. Mubashir Nawaz top-scored with 21 off 65 balls.

For Northern, Aqib Liaqat, Mehran Mumtaz and Munir Riaz bagged three wickets apiece.

After been forced to follow-on, Sindh in their second innings were bowled out for 171 in 45.2 overs. Mohammad Usman top-scored with 52, while Kashif Ali contributed 4o runs.

For Northern, Aqib Liaqat and Ziad Khan took three wickets apiece.

During the match, Northern were awarded five runs as Sindh batsmen were penalized for running on the wicket during their second innings.

In the third match of the day, Southern Punjab in their first innings were dismissed for 267 in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 47 for two, Basit Ali scored 82 off 155 balls and struck 15 fours.

Mohammad Asif was the other run-getter with 116-ball 58 with five fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haris Khan took three for 76. Saqib Jamil and Mohammad Ali also grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 77 for three in 22.4 overs, when stumps were called.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Central Punjab U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U19 358-7, 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71)

Central Punjab U19 370-8, 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; Mohammad Junaid 4-115)

Northern U19 v Sindh U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern U19 272 all-out, 82.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 109, Raza ul Mustafa 49; Muhammad Makki 5-73, Arish Ali Khan 4-77)

Sindh U19 101 all-out, 39.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 21;Aqib Liaqat 3-12, Mehran Mumtaz 3-31, Munir Riaz 3-31) and follow on 171 all-out, 45.2 overs ( Muhammad Usman 52, Kashif Ali 40; Ziad Khan 3-19, Aqib Liaqat 3-37)

Result: Northern U19 won by an innings and five runs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Southern Punjab U19, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 270 all-out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) and 77-3, 22.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 39 not out)

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, Mohammad Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, Mohammad Ali 2-75)