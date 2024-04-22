Sabir, Mujahid win mind game as first South Punjab Chess Fair concludes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Karachi-based National Master Sabir Hussain emerged as super mind in the Masters category of first South Punjab Chess Fair while Mujahid Hussain from Dera Ghazi Khan emerged superior in the South category as the mega chess competition showcasing prizes worth Rs 1.7 million concluded in the city of saints.

Over 250 Chess players from across Pakistan spent hours in brainstorming sessions during the two-day event concluded last Sunday night when Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional IG South Kamran Khan distributed prizes among the winners, says an official release issued here Monday.

Multan teenager Hamza Masood topped the U-14 category and took home Rs 51000 cash prize while another boy from Quetta Rehan Khan won Rs 10,000 for second position.

National Master Sabir Hussain remained unbeaten with his master class strategy on the 64-square board and won top prize of Rs 50,000 with 6.5 points in Masters Category. Sabir excelled on position of pieces with an excellent combination of Pawns and Knight that made his journey to the top slot easy.

Another Karachi-based FIDE Master Muhammad Waqar grabbed six points to occupy the second slot in Masters Category and took home Rs 25000 cash prize. Yunus Malkani from Quetta stood third and won Rs 15000 cash prize.

Muhammad Younus, Asadullah Khan Ram Puri, Aziz Farooqui, Dr. Ayub, Wajid Hussain, Sibt-e-Ali and International Master Tanweer Gilani secured fourth to 10th position respectively in Masters Category.

Fareeha Siddiqui from Bahawalpur stood out from among women to claim top prize of Rs 15000.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani hailed the organizers for arranging marvelous Chess tournament hosted by the city of saints and promised all out support to such events in future in any part of South Punjab.

Additional IG Kamran Khan said, he was surprised to see Chess tournament, seemingly a rarity on Pakistan’s national sports landscape, in Multan adding :”We used to hear such events happening abroad.” “Had never thought someone would be working for the mind game but now I believe there is no dearth of people who can work for Pakistan.” Kamran Khan also promised support for any Chess event planned in future in South Punjab.

Earlier, Chess Association Secretary General Raja Gohar described Chess as the oldest game on earth and heaped praise on inhabitants of one of the oldest living cities on earth, Multan, for hosting the event graciously and with open heart.

Chess Association president Dr. Naeem Rauf described the competition as the return of the golden era of the game of Chess.