Saeed Group Wins DFA Election 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Saeed Group wins DFA election 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Muhammad Saeed Group on Thursday was victorious in the District Football Association (DFA) Abbottabad election 2024.

The winning Muhammad Saeed Group secured a majority of votes where presidential candidate Kala Khan got 23 votes, general secretary Niaz Khan alias Niazi received 24 votes and for the slot of treasurer Naeem Beg secured 23 votes.

The opposing group, led by presidential nominee Kaleem Khan, managed to secure only 12 votes. Similarly, Tariq Muhammad, the general secretary candidate, got 11 votes, and Aabid Ali, contesting for treasurer, secured 12 votes.

The victory of the Muhammad Saeed (late) Group signifies a new chapter in the governance of the district's football affairs.

Following the announcement of the results, the winning candidates expressed their dedication to the promotion of football and for the welfare of players.

