Safwan Abbasi XI Beat Junaid Lodhi XI In A Friendly Match Of Old Sadiqians
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Safwan Abbasi XI beat Junaid Lodhi XI in a nail-biting friendly cricket match of Old Sadiqians played at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur on Wednesday.
Batting first, Junaid Lodhi XI scored 120 runs in the allotted 15 overs.
Dr Ahsan Ansari was the top scorer with 36 runs.
Ali Bukhari of Safwan Abbasi XI took 3 wickets.
In response, Safwan Abbasi XI chased the target on the last ball.
Man of the Match Ali Bukhari scored 31 runs on 14 balls.
