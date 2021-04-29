Sajid Khan is earning his test debut as off-spinner against Zimbabwe

(@fidahassanain)

The player says it has taken 11 to 13 years to reach this stage and it is proud for him to represent Pakistan in the test match against Zimbabwe.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Sajid Khan who earning is debut test for Pakistan has said that he has no words to express feelings.

The Off-spinner says that it is hardworking that he has become the 244th individual to represent Pakistan in the Test cricket.

The 27-year-old Sajid was chosen by skipper Babar Azam before the start of the first Test at Harare sports Club.

“Thanks to Almighty as there is a lot of hard work behind this. I can’t express my feelings right now,” Sajid said.

He says: “It’s a long journey of 13 to 14 years as I played U16, college cricket, U19, first-class cricket for Peshawar.

It’s a proud moment for me,”.

Khan also says: “My mother would be the happiest person back home as she prays a lot for me,”.

Sajid vowed to continue his match-winning performance from domestic cricket. “I will try my best to benefit my team and will try to get as many wickets as possible,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that he played 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam trophy, bagged 67 wickets at 25.08 and emerged as a prominent wicket-taker.