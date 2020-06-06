UrduPoint.com
Salim Saifullah Condoles With Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan on Friday expressed his profound grief on the demise of the younger brother of Secretary PTF, Col rtd. Gul Rehman, who passed away recently

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan on Friday expressed his profound grief on the demise of the younger brother of Secretary PTF, Col rtd. Gul Rehman, who passed away recently.

Salim Saifullah visited PTF Complex Islamabad to offer 'dua' for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the PTF council members, management committee and tennis fraternity at large also offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In their messages, they prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

