Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The handing over of the Pakistan Tennis Federation' reigns took place at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Outgoing President of PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, handed over the PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, who was elected President in the recently-held PTF elections.

Salim Saifullah felicitated Aisam and said he was confident that the newly-elected PTF president would work hard to promote and develop tennis throughout Pakistan.

Aisam thanked Salim Saifullah and assured him that he would work tirelessly for the betterment of tennis and would especially focus on players' development as well as the development of tennis infrastructure in the country.