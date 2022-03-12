Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament

The Sargodha region police hockey team has won Annual Punjab Police inter-region hockey tournament 2022

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sargodha region police hockey team has won Annual Punjab Police inter-region hockey tournament 2022.

The final match between Sargodha region team and Lahore region team was played at hockey stadium here on Saturday in which Sargodha police team defeated Lahore region police team by two goals.

Teams from Dera Ghazi Khan region, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Lahore and Sargodha region participated in the tournament.

RPO Sargodha DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana witnessed the final match as special guest, while other guests included DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, SP Investigation Abdul Wahab, SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Kausar Parveen, SP RIB Muhammad Asghar and other officers.

Later, the RPO distributed the trophy and medals among the players of winning team.