SBP DG Briefs Punjab Chief Minister On Multipurpose Ground Before Laying Foundation-stone

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

SBP DG briefs Punjab Chief Minister on multipurpose ground before laying foundation-stone

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation-stone of multipurpose Fazla Kachh ground in the town of Fazla in Koh-e-Suleman tehsil on Friday.

Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about different features of multipurpose Fazla Kachh ground.

"This ground could be utilised for various purposes including cricket. Pavilion has also been built in the stadium," he added.

Aulakh said that the Sports Board Punjab, under the Punjab government directives, is providing the best sports facilities in far-flung areas of the province. "It is for the first time in Punjab's history that sports venues are being built in mountainous areas like Fazla town near Koh-e-Suleman".

"Promotion of sports culture in all parts of the province is our top priority. We will continue our endeavours to polish our talented players through top standard sports facilities," he addedThe SBP DG also inspected the construction work of hockey stadium in City Park in Dera Ghazi Khan where astroturf is also being laid. He also inspected construction work of Shah Suleman Stadium and Tehsil Sports Complex in Taunsa. He directed contractors to maintain quality of construction work and complete the projects within the given time.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman Baloch and Project Director PMU were also present.

