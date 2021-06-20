UrduPoint.com
SBP Making Effective Efforts For Top Standard Training Of Young Players, DG SBP

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

SBP making effective efforts for top standard training of young players, DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab is going to organize a Badminton Coaching/Training Camp on the instructions of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Sunday said that Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts for the top standard training of young male and female players of different games.

"Sports Board Punjab is also launching a Summer Tennis Camp at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawn Tennis academy from June 21, 2021. We will continue to organize training camps for other games as well in future," he added.

The players of U-12, U-16 and U-20 age group categories will participate in the camp scheduled to start from July 1 to 31, 2021.

The registration process of the camp trainees has started under the supervision of camp commandant Deputy Director Chand Perveen. Zarina Waqar will perform as coach at the camp.

